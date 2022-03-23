Mexican president once again lashes out at environmentalists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of Mexican singers, actors and environmentalists have issued a public protest against plans to cut down low jungle between Cancun and Tulum to build a tourist train line. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador views the so-called “Maya train” project as a priority of his adminstration. López Obrador originally planned to build an elevated train over an existing highway, but instead decided to cut a 75-mile (121 km) swath through woodlands. It runs over delicate underground caves known as cenotes. On Tuesday, actors like Ernesto Derbez and Kate del Castillo, and singers like Natalia Lafourcade, published a video asking the president to stop the construction.