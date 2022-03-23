More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s department n South Carolina has released more body camera footage of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood. The family called for both the release of the videos and an independent investigation because the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it will investigate the shooting itself. The new video starts with Irvin D. Moorer Charley’s mother demanding a deputy get her son out of her house Saturday, but Connie Craig’s tone changes immediately when her son comes out of the home with a piece of wood that a deputy calls a knife. She then begs the officer to not hit her son.