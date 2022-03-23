Nicaragua’s OAS ambassador says own government dictatorship

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicaragua’s ambassador to the Organization of the American States has denounced his own government as a “dictatorship” in a dramatic break with the administration of President Daniel Ortega. Arturo McFields said during an online meeting of the OAS on Wednesday that he was speaking on behalf of “more than 177 political prisoners” and more than 350 people who have lost their lives in the country since 2018. He said he had to speak out even if his future and that of his family “is now uncertain.” McFields became ambassador on Nov. 5, about two weeks before the government said it would withdraw from the regional body.