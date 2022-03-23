Nigeria’s ex-vice president says he will run for president

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar announced he will run for president in the 2023 election, promising to “rescue” Africa’s most populous country which he said has been “left behind” by the continent and the world. Speaking to supporters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Abubakar said he is “the unifier that is coming to bound the broken union” of a nation deeply divided along religious and ethnic lines. The 75-year-old business mogul was the West African nation’s vice president from 1999 to 2007 and this is the sixth time he has run for president. His most recent attempt was in 2019 when he lost to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.