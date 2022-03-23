Onetime top aide testifies against Netanyahu in graft trial

By LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — A onetime top aide to Benjamin Netanyahu has taken the stand to testify against the former prime minister on corruption charges. Shlomo Filber, the director of the Communications Ministry under Netanyahu, testified for the first time Wednesday under a plea deal about allegations of bribery and fraud. At issue are charges that Netanyahu promoted regulations worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israel’s Bezeq telecom company, in return for positive news coverage from Bezeq’s popular outlet, Walla. Former journalists at the news site have attested to being pressured to refrain from negative reporting of Netanyahu. The former prime minister, now opposition leader, denies the charges.