Perjury trial nears for investigator in Greitens case

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jury selection begins Thursday in St. Louis in the perjury and evidence tampering trial of the man whose investigation played a key role in former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation in 2018. Private investigator William Tisaby was indicted in 2019 on six counts of perjury and one count of evidence tampering, crimes prosecutors say he committed while investigating allegations that Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman and threatened to use it as blackmail. Jury selection is expected to take two days, with testimony starting Monday. The trial comes as Greitens aims for a political comeback and faces allegations of abuse from his ex-wife. He’s among several contenders for the Republican nomination for one of Missouri’s U.S. Senate seats.