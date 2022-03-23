Probe: State House speaker, others get grand jury subpoenas

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican House speaker says he and other state lawmakers have been subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury. The subpoenas come after one former lawmaker pleaded guilty to wire fraud in an alleged political consulting kickback scheme that implicates the speaker’s predecessor. In a statement, Speaker Cameron Sexton reiterated that he’s been “fully cooperating” with federal authorities in the investigation since assuming the top House position in 2019, after former Speaker Glen Casada and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren were pressured into resigning amid scandals. Earlier this month, former Republican Rep. Robin Smith resigned and pleaded guilty in an alleged scheme that implicates Casada and Cothren, pledging her cooperation with authorities.