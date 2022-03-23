‘She became our voice’: Albright hailed by world leaders

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As she pressed the Clinton administration into action against Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic over war crimes in the Balkans, Madeleine Albright would harken back to her own childhood as a refugee from Czechoslovakia who fled the Nazis in war-torn Europe. Her advocacy for U.S. intervention in a brutal assault against non-Serbs, and the personal history that helped inspire her professional passion, were centerpieces of Albright’s tenure as secretary of state — and of eulogies by world leaders upon her death of cancer Wednesday at the age of 84.