Trump rescinds Brooks endorsement in Alabama US Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has rescinded his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race in a major blow to the congressman’s campaign. Trump announced the decision Wednesday. Trump blamed Brooks’ performance in the race, poor campaign staffing and what Trump perceived as a softening of Brooks’ stance on the former president’s false 2020 election fraud claims. Brooks is in a three-way fight with Katie Britt, the former head of a state business group, and Mike Durant, a businessman best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident.