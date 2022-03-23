UEFA could thwart Russia’s bid to host soccer’s Euros

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — UEFA is exploring fresh action against Russia to thwart a bid to host soccer’s European Championship that was launched on Wednesday, one month after invading its neighbor and seeing its teams suspended from international competitions over the war in Ukraine. The late declaration of interest by Russia is a challenge to the joint U.K.-Ireland entry, which expected to be unchallenged to host the UEFA showpiece in 2028 until Turkey also entered the contest Wednesday. Italy also faces competition from Russia and Turkey for Euro 2032. Russia’s federation was not suspended by UEFA despite the ban on its teams from playing.