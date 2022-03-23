Ukrainian, Russian refugee dancers find help in Berlin

By KERSTIN SOPKE

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Dancers who have fled Ukraine — and Russia — due to the war have found a new temporary home in Berlin’s top ballet company, which helps with practice space, housing, even shoes. About 200 dancers in all, including many who are considering fleeing to Germany, have turned for assistance to the capital’s famous State Ballet. Christiane Theobald, the company’s acting artistic director, said Wednesday that it is crucial for those refugees to keep up their regular practice, even if they don’t have any public performances right now. State Ballet’s principal dancer Iana Salenko, who is from Ukraine herself but came to Germany in 2005, has also been helping the new arrivals.