AP National News
By
Published 6:13 AM

Venezuelan same-sex couples still wait for right to marry

KTVZ

By REGINA GARCIA CANO
Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Ana Margarita Rojas and Elena Hernáiz have shared their lives for more than three decades and raised a son together in Venezuela’s capital. Their neighbors, a bank teller and even hospital workers recognize them as a couple and never question when they refer to each other as “my wife.” Their social acceptance, however, does not translate into legal recognition. Venezuela remains in a shrinking list of South American countries that do not allow same-sex marriages. That is even after the country’s highest court has had the opportunity to act for years and President Nicolás Maduro has asked lawmakers to consider the matter.

AP National News

Associated Press

