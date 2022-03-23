What they want: Allies meet in Europe for Ukraine summits

By RAF CASERT

BRUSSELS (AP) — Western allies have already clinched the most important part of what all will be looking for in three summits on Thursday held in Europe’s diplomatic capital of Brussels. U.S. President Biden will exemplify the sense of unity in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine when the leaders of NATO, the European Union and the Group of Seven. Biden will also use his time in Brussels to announce new sanctions against Russia while underscoring the importance of closing possible loopholes in the avalanche of Western measures that have already been enacted.