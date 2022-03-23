WHO: COVID-19 cases rise for 2nd straight week, deaths fall

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of new coronavirus cases globally increased by 7% in the last week, driven by rising infections in the Western Pacific. At the same time, deaths from COVID-19 declined 23%, according to a report by the U.N. health agency issued late Tuesday. Confirmed cases of the virus had been falling steadily worldwide since January but rose again last week, due to the more infectious omicron variant and the suspension of COVID-19 protocols in numerous countries. WHO cautioned that with many countries dropping widespread testing programs, many infections are likely being missed and new case numbers should be interpreted cautiously.