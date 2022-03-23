Woman convicted in death of boy, 12, faces life term

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been convicted of first- and third-degree murder in the death of a 12-year-old boy. Authorities say the boy was starved and beaten before his death almost two years ago. The Lebanon Daily News said jurors deliberated for less than an hour Tuesday before convicting 37-year-old Kimberly Maurer of the counts as well as child endangerment, involuntary manslaughter and criminal conspiracy in the May 2020 death of 12-year-old Maxwell Schollenberger. She faces a life term when she is sentenced June 1. Her attorney argued that the boy’s father, who pleaded guilty last month and is serving a life term, was responsible for the child’s death.