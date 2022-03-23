Yemeni officials: Car bomb killed military commander in Aden

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say a car bomb rocked Yemen’s southern city of Aden, killing a senior military official along with at least four others. They say the bombing Wednesday targeted the convoy of Maj. Gen. Thabet Jawas, commander of the Al-Anad Axis in southern Yemen, who was killed. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. Aden however has been rocked by several explosions in past years that were blamed on local affiliates of al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. The Houthi rebels also targeted the city with ballistic missiles and explosives-laden drones.