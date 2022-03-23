‘You are worthy’: Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing

By AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey drew tears from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at her Supreme Court hearing with the words, “You are worthy,” and others likes them. The Democratic senator, who is Black, delivered emotional remarks on racial progress as he addressed Jackson. Booker told her, “It’s hard for me not to look at you and not see my mom. I see my ancestors and yours.” If confirmed, Jackson will the first Black woman on the high court. During the recess, a line of people, including Jackson’s father, approached Booker and hugged him, several wiping away tears.