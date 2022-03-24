3 found dead in submerged vehicle after flood recedes

HOLT, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say three bodies were found inside a submerged vehicle after floodwaters receded from torrential rains earlier this week. Divers and other officers from the Tuscaloosa Police Department discovered the sport-utility vehicle in water in a rural community Thursday. A police official says the vehicle also contained a lot of debris, mud and water. There was no immediate word on identities of the victims or a cause of death. Photos released by police show a diver taking pictures while standing in muddy water beside a curve in a road blocked by barriers.