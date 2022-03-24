Italian lawmakers probe Russian pandemic mission’s motives

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Former Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has been asked to brief a parliamentary committee over growing concerns that a Russian team sent to Italy to provide help early in the coronavirus pandemic might have been on spying mission. Conte was serving as Italy’s leader in 2020 when he discussed Moscow’s offer to dispatch military and medical personnel with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Italy’s defense minister intervened to reduce the size of the Russian team. Italian military officials also reportedly intervened to veto a Russian push to gain access to Italian government buildings. Conte is scheduled to brief the parliamentary committee on Thursday evening. The hearing is expected to be closed due to national security concerns.