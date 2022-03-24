Memories of Albright: A legacy of bluntness and conviction

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright is being remembered as a woman of conviction and determination who liked to say she told things like they were and not the way she might like them to be. One of her former students at Georgetown University, Associated Press Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee, says Albright abhorred dictators and authoritarianism and yet met with some of the worst. She also liked to say that America was “THE indispensable nation” as she lobbied for more support for diplomacy at home and abroad. Albright died of cancer Wednesday at the age of 84.