Official: China foreign minister arrives in India for visit

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian official says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in the Indian capital. It’s Yi’s first visit in the past two years and comes after troops from the two countries engaged in occasional clashes along their disputed border. Wang will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday. There was no official announcement of the visit by either New Delhi or Beijing, though Indian media had speculated about the visit. The foreign ministers have met in Moscow and Tajikistan in the past two years on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meetings. But they haven’t succeeded in ending the standoff along the mountainous border area.