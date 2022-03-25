ICE to stop using Alabama jail, limit use of 3 others

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal immigration authorities announced that they’ll stop housing detainees at an Alabama jail with a history of problems and will limit the use of three other detention centers. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the decisions announced Friday reinforce a commitment by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to review detention facilities to determine whether they are humane, meet applicable standards and are a responsible use of funding. ICE says it will stop using the Etowah County Jail in Gadsden, Alabama. The agency said it will also limit its use of the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Florida; the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, Louisiana; and the Alamance County Detention Facility in Graham, North Carolina.