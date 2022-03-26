Biden sends subtle message to Polish leaders on democracy

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden used his speech in Poland’s capital to forcefully denounce Russia’s Vladimir Putin, but Biden seemed to have a more subtle message for his Polish hosts. Biden spoke of a “perennial struggle for democracy,” and he mentioned the rule of law and press freedom among principles essential in a free society. Poland’s government has been accused by the European Union of eroding the rule of law with changes to the judicial system. Freedom of press has also been a cause of concern to Washington due to attempts by Poland’s government to strip a U.S. company of its control of a Polish TV network through a law. Poland’s president last year vetoed that legislation.