Wildfire southwest of Boulder forces 1,200 evacuations

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder police say about 1,200 Colorado residents are being ordered to evacuate Saturday due to a wildfire in the area of a destructive 2021 blaze. Protected wildland is burning near the Table Mesa neighborhood and National Center for Atmospheric Research. Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire. Boulder police say the fire started around 3 p.m. and an Emergency Operations Center was activated. Emergency alerts have been sent to cellphones within a 1/4 mile radius of the research center. There was no immediate information on the cause or size of the blaze. The fire is in an area where a blaze destroyed 1,000 homes last year in unincorporated Boulder County and suburban Superior and Louisville.