Zelenskyy: Russia sowing a deep hatred among Ukrainians

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is angrily warning Moscow that it is sowing a deep hatred for Russia among his people, as constant artillery barrages and aerial bombings are reducing cities to rubble, killing civilians and driving others into shelters, leaving them to scrounge for food and water to survive. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ground into a war of attrition in many places, with the toll on civilians rising as Moscow seeks to pound cities into submission from entrenched positions. Two strategic cities on opposite ends of the country are seeing some of the worst suffering at the moment: Chernihiv in the north and Mariupol in the south.