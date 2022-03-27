Alabama school donates missile, launcher to veterans museum

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — People donate items to classrooms and teachers all the time. But an Alabama school is turning around the theme by donating a missile and its tank-like carrier to a veterans museum. An old Lance Missile and its carrier sat outside the old Athens High School for decades. They were donated to the school’s ROTC program in the 1970s. But the building is now a middle school, and the missile and launcher were recently loaded up for donation to the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives for restoration and display. An ROTC instructor says students spent a lot of time around the display, and he hates to see it go.