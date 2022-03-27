Blinken tries to calm allies ahead of Iran nuke deal

By MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tried to soothe the fears of Israel and its Gulf Arab allies ahead of the expected renewal of global powers’ international nuclear deal with Iran. Blinken made the comments Sunday shortly before joining his counterparts from Israel and four Arab countries at a special gathering where the Iranian nuclear deal is expected to top the agenda. “When it comes to the most important element, we see eye to eye,” Blinken told a news conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. “We are both committed, both determined that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon.”