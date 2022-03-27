Deaf actor Kotsur wins Oscar for supporting role in ‘CODA’

By BETH HARRIS

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Troy Kotsur, the first deaf male actor nominated for an Oscar, won best supporting honors for his role in “CODA” at the Academy Awards. Kotsur joins “CODA” costar Marlee Matlin as the only deaf Oscar winners. Matlin remains the youngest best actress winner at age 21 for the 1986 drama “Children of a Lesser God.” The star-studded audience rose to its feet for Kotsur, a heavy favorite going in after already winning at previous awards shows this season. Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman and others brought up their hands and waved them about, what’s known as a deaf clap.