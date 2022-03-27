N. Korea’s Kim vows to develop more powerful means of attack

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to develop more powerful means of attack, days after its most serious missile launch in more than four years. The statement suggests more weapons test might follow. North Korea said last week it had tested its newest and longest-range missile yet. The calculated range of the Hwasong-17 ballistic missile would put anywhere in the U.S. mainland within reach. North Korea’s official media said Kim made the comment in a photo session with scientists and others involved in last week’s missile test. Kim said a country can guarantee its security only when it has “overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone.”