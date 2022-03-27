Officials lift most evacuation orders on Colorado wildfire

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado wildfire south of Boulder that forced about 20,000 people to flee was listed at 21% contained by Sunday morning and most evacuation orders had been lifted. Incident Commander Mike Smith says the fire burned to within 1,000 yards of residences, but fire retardant and other prep work helped save the homes. Late Saturday night, the evacuation order was lifted for all but about 1,700 people and 700 homes. The fire is burning near an area where 1,100 homes were destroyed by a fire pushed by strong winds in late December. Smith says things were different this time because they were able to use aircraft to fight the fire.