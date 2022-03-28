Brazilian president undergoing tests at military hospital

By DEBORA ALVARES

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A key Brazilian official says President Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to a hospital in the capital to undergo tests for a possible intestinal obstruction. The institutional security minister, Gen. Augusto Heleno, confirmed to The Associated Press late Monday that Bolsonaro had been taken to a military hospital in the capital, Brasilia. Bolsonaro has been in and out of hospitals since an attacker stabbed him in the abdomen during a campaign event before the 2018 elections. Bolsonaro has undergone seven surgeries since he became president in 2019. Brazilian media report that the president had felt discomfort since lunchtime.