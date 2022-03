Brazil’s Bolsonaro in hospital after feeling discomfort

By DEBORA ALVARES

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A high Brazilian officials says President Jair Bolsonaro is being examined at an army hospital in the capital due to a possible intestinal obstruction. The institutional security minister, Gen. Augusto Heleno, confirmed to The Associated Press late Monday that Bolsonaro had been taken to the hospital in Brasilia. Brazil’s president has been in and out of hospitals since he was stabbed in his abdomen at a campaign event before the 2018 elections. Bolsonaro has undergone seven surgeries since he became president in 2019. Brazilian media report that the president had felt discomfort since lunchtime.