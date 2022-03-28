EXPLAINER: What is law critics have dubbed ‘Don’t Say Gay’?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has come under intense national scrutiny over legislation that critics have labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure into law Monday. It bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through the third grade. Republicans argue that parents should broach these subjects with children. Critics of the law say banning such lessons marginalizes LGBTQ people and their presence in society.