Myanmar’s Suu Kyi misses court hearings due to quarantine

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A legal official says ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has not attended recent court hearings in which she is a defendant because she has been quarantined due to possible exposure to the coronavirus. She has been detained since Feb. 1 last year when the army seized power and is being tried in several cases involving charges of corruption, election fraud and violating a state secrets law. The 76-year-old deposed leader has missed three court sessions so far because she was quarantined after some of the people helping with her care were found to be infected with the coronavirus. Suu Kyi is being held at an undisclosed location in Myanmar’s capital.