New round of talks aims to stop the fighting in Ukraine

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Another round of talks aimed at stopping the war in Ukraine is scheduled for Tuesday as the fighting looks increasingly like a stalemate. The two sides have traded control of a town in the east and a suburb of the capital. Ukrainians said they retook Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, from Russian troops, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians were regrouping to take the area back. The talks are to be held in Istanbul. Ahead of the meeting, the Ukrainian president said his country is prepared to declare its neutrality, as Moscow has demanded, and is open to compromise on the fate of the Donbas, the contested region in the country’s east.