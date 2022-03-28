Peru’s president faces 2nd impeachment attempt in 8 months

By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO and REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s embattled president has defended himself before Congress as he faces the possibility of joining the South American nation’s list of impeached leaders only eight months into his term. President Pedro Castillo is a political neophyte who shook the country when he defeated the political elite to become president last year. On Monday, he characterized the accusations against him as speculation and argued that none can be substantiated. This is the second time that lawmakers have attempted to cut Castillo’s term short. The lawmakers seeking to remove Castillo note that he is subject to three preliminary corruption investigations.