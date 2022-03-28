UConn reaches 14th straight Final Four, tops NC State in 2OT

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — UConn is heading to the women’s Final Four for the 14th straight time. The Huskies beat North Carolina State 91-87 in a double-overtime thriller. Paige Bueckers scored 15 of her 27 points in the two extra periods. The Huskies had been 0-for-5 in overtime in the NCAA Tournament. They will face top seed Stanford on Friday night in the national semifinals in Minneapolis. Bueckers was AP Player of the Year last season as a freshman but missed two months this season with a knee injury. When the Huskies needed her, she looked like her old self. Jakia Brown-Turner hit a 3-pointer to force the second overtime and led N.C. State with 20 points.