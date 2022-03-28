Washington honors Alaska’s fiery, tireless defender in House

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tugboat captain, teacher, gold prospector and longest-serving Republican in the history of the House. The late congressman Don Young is being remembered for all of that and more as the country pays its respects to the only congressman Alaska has had for nearly a half-century. Young died on a flight to Alaska earlier this month at age 88. Former colleagues will honor him Tuesday as he lies in state at the Capitol. While Young’s accomplishments were significant, he is also remembered for his sometimes gruff personality. Said Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: “He was colorful — as colorful as they come.”