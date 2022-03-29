Stock trader resentenced to 5 years for deadly bunker fire

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A wealthy stock trader has been resentenced to five years in prison for his role in the fiery death of a man who was helping him secretly dig tunnels for a nuclear bunker under a home in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C. Noting that Daniel Beckwitt is already statutorily eligible for parole, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Schweitzer also sentenced him Tuesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered him to perform 250 hours of community service. Beckwitt was sentenced in 2019 to nine years in prison after his second-degree “depraved heart” murder and involuntary manslaughter convictions in Askia Khafra’s death, but a state appeals court overturned Beckwitt’s murder conviction last year.