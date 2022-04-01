Journalists impeded, not muzzled, by Russian reporting rules

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New restrictions placed on journalists in Russia have impeded but not muzzled reporting about the country and its war in Ukraine. A law enacted on March 4 that criminalizes the reporting of so-called “false information,” and carries punishment of up to 15 years in prison, says journalists cannot call the Russian invasion of Ukraine a “war.” Some news organizations have pulled their journalists from Russia, and many aren’t saying what they’re doing for safety reasons. But the tools of the modern reporting trade — social media, the Internet, mobile phones — have enabled many news organizations to keep a close eye on what is going on in Russia.