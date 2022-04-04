2 members of reggae’s Mighty Diamonds die in Jamaica

By SHARLENE HENDRICKS

Associated Press

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Fitzroy “Bunny Diamond” Simpson of the reggae trio Mighty Diamonds has died just two days after the shooting death of lead singer Donald “Tabby Diamond” Shaw. Simpson died of a prolonged ailment at the Chest Hospital in the Jamaican capital Kingston on Friday. He’d suffered a major stroke in 2015. His band partner Shaw was one of two persons killed in a drive-by shooting in Kingston on March 30. The chairman of the Jamaican Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates told The Associated Press on Monday that Simpson had been partially immobile and unable to perform with the group in recent years.