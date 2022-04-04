Africa looks to renewables to curb warming, boost economies

By WANJOHI KABUKURU

Associated Press

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Renewable energy’s potential across the African continent remains largely untapped, according to a new report by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Africa accounts for just 3% of the current global renewable capacity and only 2% of worldwide green energy investments, despite the continent’s significant strides towards clean energy sources in recent years. Yet there’s hope that more funding for renewables will not only help curb the worst effects of global warming, but boost countries’ economies. Africa is already the world’s lowest emitting continent, as millions lack access to electricity and clean cooking fuels.