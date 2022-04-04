Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:10 PM

Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law

KTVZ

By ZEKE MILLER and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time President Barack Obama was in the White House was on Jan. 20, 2017, when he left to escort his successor — bent on overturning “Obamacare”  — to the U.S. Capitol to be inaugurated. Obama returns to the White House on Tuesday for a moment he can savor: His signature Affordable Care Act is now part of the fabric of the American health care system and President Joe Biden is looking to extend its reach. Obamacare sign-ups have increased under Biden’s stewardship, and more generous taxpayer subsidies have cut costs for enrollees. Biden and Obama are marking the 12th anniversary of the law’s enactment.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content