Bolivia: Chile is hampering efforts to resolve river dispute

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers for Bolivia have told judges that Chile’s decision to file a case at the United Nations’ top court about a river that crosses their border in the Atacama Desert has hampered diplomatic efforts to resolve the disagreement. The case between the Latin American neighbors at the International Court of Justice is focused on a small water system. Still it is seen as an opportunity to lay down important jurisprudence as fresh water is becoming an increasingly important resource. Chile filed the case in 2016, asking the world court to rule on the nature of the Silala River and use of its waters. Bolivia’s ambassador to the Netherlands told judges Monday that his country “finds no reason to justify Chile’s claim over the waters of the Silala.”