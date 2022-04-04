Colombian landmine victims demand probe of rebel groups

By MANUEL RUEDA

Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Victims of landmine explosions have rallied outside Colombia’s peace tribunal to demand an investigation of rebel groups that have placed the explosives around the country, injuring thousands of civilians and troops. The small group of victims was led Monday by Colombian congressman Jose Jaime Uscategui, who said the tribunal is not doing enough to investigate crimes committed by rebel groups against civilians and member of the military. Colombia’s government says more than 12,000 landmine victims have been registered. Mines are still being used in remote areas by FARC holdouts and other rebel groups that are fighting over drug trafficking routes and other resources abandoned by the FARC following the peace deal.