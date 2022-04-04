Dick Kelsey, beloved AP broadcast editor, dies at age 76

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Dick Kelsey, a retired Associated Press broadcast editor who was revered as much for his humor as his hardworking nature, has died after a seven-year battle with cancer. He was 76. Kelsey died Thursday at his Phoenix home. Raised in Lockport, New York, he overcame a childhood stutter and established a career in radio. After more than 20 years, he went into print journalism. He joined the AP in 2005 in Kansas City, Missouri, writing broadcast copy for some of the biggest news stories, like the BTK Killer’s arrest. He later joined AP’s West Regional Desk in Phoenix. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law, grandson and sister.