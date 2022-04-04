Japan’s top envoy to bring back 20 Ukrainians from Poland

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is visiting Poland to assess how Japan can help displaced Ukrainians, says he will bring 20 back to Japan with him, as Tokyo seeks to play a greater role in international support for Ukraine. During three days in Poland, Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials, international humanitarian organizations and civil groups to assess how Japan can provide support. Japan has an extremely strict refugee policy, making its offer to accept Ukrainians unusual. However, the government is carefully calling them evacuees, and it is still unclear if the Ukrainian situation will change its immigration policy.