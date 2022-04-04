More than a dozen killed in eastern Congo attack

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO

Associated Press

BENI, Congo (AP) — Congo’s army says suspected rebels have attacked a village in the east with machetes and guns, killing at least a dozen civilians. Army spokesman Capt. Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press that fighters believed to be part of the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group staged the attack Sunday night in Masambo. He says investigations are underway and the army is pursuing the enemy toward the Uganda border. Residents have fled to neighboring towns and cities.