North Korea warns of nuclear response if South provokes

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — For the second time in days, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un berated South Korea for touting its supposed preemptive strike capabilities against the North, saying her country’s nuclear forces would annihilate the South’s conventional forces if provoked. Kim Yo Jong called South Korea Defense Minister Suh Wook’s recent comments about preemptive strikes a “fantastic daydream” and “hysteria of a lunatic.” While stressing that North Korea doesn’t want another war on the Korean Peninsula, Kim warned that the North would retaliate with its nuclear forces if the South opts for preemptive strikes or other attacks, which would leave the South’s military “little short of total destruction and ruin.”