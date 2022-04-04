Prosecutor: Con man plied daughter’s friends for sex, cash

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor says a man who bragged about ruining the career of an ex-New York City police commissioner was a con man who tricked his daughter’s college friends into obeying his commands and supplying him with millions of dollars. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Bracewell urged jurors in Manhattan federal court Monday to convict Lawrence Ray of charges including racketeering, conspiracy, forced labor, sex trafficking and obstruction of justice. Ray’s lawyer, Marne Lenox, countered in closing arguments capping a one-month trial that Ray was a victim of the young people he lived with who made him feel paranoid and under attack.